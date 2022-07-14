Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,866. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $741,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

