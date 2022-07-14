Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.1%.

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,866. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

