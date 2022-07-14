GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 10,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,091. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

