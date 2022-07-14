GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $222.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.05.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

