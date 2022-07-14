GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

META stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

