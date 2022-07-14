GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.