GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

MKL stock traded down $46.98 on Thursday, reaching $1,253.03. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,186. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,175.35 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,324.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

