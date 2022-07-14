GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 14,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,149. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

