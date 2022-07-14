GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 25,173 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 20,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.