GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 18440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

