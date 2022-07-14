GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,466 shares.The stock last traded at $24.72 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 62.1% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

