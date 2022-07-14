Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $3.87.
Genfit Company Profile (Get Rating)
