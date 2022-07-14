Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $435,312.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

