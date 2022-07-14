Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.33.

Gartner stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,440. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.