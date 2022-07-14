GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

GPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

