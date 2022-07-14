Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 448,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,961,031 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.23.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.