GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,498. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.