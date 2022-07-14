Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 1,112.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,271. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,700.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

