Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 2.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.64. 89,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,990,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 3,138,169 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,859,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.