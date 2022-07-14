Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUPBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 10,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter. Fuchs Petrolub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuchs Petrolub will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fuchs Petrolub’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

