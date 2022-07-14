FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FSBW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

