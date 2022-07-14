Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 6,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

