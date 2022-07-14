Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,805,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

