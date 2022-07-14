Friedenthal Financial Sells 3,641 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,537,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,334,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,084. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

