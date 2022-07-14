Friedenthal Financial Has $2.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of RYH stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.19. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

