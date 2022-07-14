Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 100366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

