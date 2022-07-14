FortKnoxster Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $45,818.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

