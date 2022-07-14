FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR opened at $15.15 on Monday. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

