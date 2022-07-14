Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 555,411 shares.The stock last traded at $60.18 and had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,181,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

