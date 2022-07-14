FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.81. 2,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.36.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 33.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. purchased 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

