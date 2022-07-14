Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 21,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,186. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

