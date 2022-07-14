Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.35.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.