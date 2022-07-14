Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 286,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 111,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

