Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.26. 83,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

