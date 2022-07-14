Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 7,839 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.32 and a 200 day moving average of $533.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.