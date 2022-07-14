Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 977 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.56. 76,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,453. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

