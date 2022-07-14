Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 611 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,113,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,728,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

