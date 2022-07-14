Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.