Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.88

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 1012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.