FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.63. 94,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 166,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

