Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

