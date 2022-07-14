Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.85.

FISV stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.02. 14,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

