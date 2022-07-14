First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 89.6% in June

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 285,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,164. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

