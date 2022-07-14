First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 85.1% in June

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.