First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 85.1% in June

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of FMHI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $57.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.