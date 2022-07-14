First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTAG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

