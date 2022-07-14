First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Down 3.1%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (FREVS)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.