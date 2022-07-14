First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Down 3.1%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

