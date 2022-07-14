Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 776.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.02. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.10.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis (Get Rating)

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.