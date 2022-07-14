Financial Counselors Inc. Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

