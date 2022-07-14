Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,369 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 6,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,022. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

