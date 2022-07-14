FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 271.4% in June

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.97% of FFBW worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW remained flat at $$12.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. FFBW has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.40.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.