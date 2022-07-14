FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 271.4% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.97% of FFBW worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW remained flat at $$12.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. FFBW has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.40.

FFBW Company Profile (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.